Court: RM835,258.19 linked to 1MDB seized from Pahang MCA forfeited to govt

A sum of RM835,258.19 seized by the MACC from Pahang MCA for allegedly linked to the 1MDB fund scandal, has been forfeited to the Malaysian government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A sum of RM835,258.19 seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Pahang MCA for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal, has been forfeited to the Malaysian government.

This followed a decision by High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin in allowing the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money after finding that they had succeeded in proving that the money were indeed proceeds of unlawful activities.

The judge said the respondent, in their affidavit, did not deny the fact that they had received RM3 million from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak but admitted that the money had been fully spent.

“The respondent in their affidavit stated that the money totalling RM835,258.19 was a donation from another source,” he said.

The judge, however, said that the respondent had never submitted any account statement to prove that the money was a donation from another source as claimed.

Judge Muhammad Jamil said the court also agreed with the prosecution’s submission that the money was the balance of RM3 million which the respondent received from Najib and was proceeds of unlawful activities.

The forfeiture was made under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted, while Pahang MCO was represented by lawyers Datuk Ben Chan and Ken Low Hai Liang. — Bernama