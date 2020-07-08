Amanah confirms Mat Sabu’s aide arrested by MACC, slams action as ‘excessive’

Amanah secretary-general Datuk Hatta Ramli accused the MACC of using “excessive” force when carrying out Azhar’s arrest and subsequent raids on the party headquarters at Wisma Amanah Negara in Kuala Lumpur earlier today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has confirmed today an aide to former defence minister and party president Mohamad Sabu was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last night.

In confirming the arrest, Amanah secretary-general Datuk Hatta Ramli said the MACC subsequently obtained a six-day remand order against Mohd Azhar Che Mat Dali from the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court today.

However, Hatta also accused the MACC of using “excessive” force when carrying out Azhar’s arrest and subsequent raids on the party headquarters at Wisma Amanah Negara in Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

“The raids were conducted without the presence of a search warrant and MACC officers replied that the warrant would be handed over to Azhar who was with the officers at the time when asked for the document to be shown.

“Amanah is urging the MACC to act professionally in their investigative duties in accordance with proper legal procedures,” he said in a statement here.

Hatta said the party also expressed confidence that Azhar would cooperate fully with the investigations and there was no need for the MACC to apply for a remand order against the latter.

Instead, Hatta said Azhar should only be remanded if he failed to show up after being ordered to or refused to cooperate with the MACC; therefore, the latter should be accorded his basic constitutional and human rights to a lawyer immediately.

Hatta added that the MACC’s failure to conduct its investigations in a fair and transparent manner could give the impression that its actions were politically motivated which may adversely affect the MACC’s image.

In August 2018, the aide was reportedly investigated over allegations that he received more than RM800,000 to settle his bankruptcy status.

Over 10 individuals including defence contractors and businessmen were called up by the MACC at that time to give statements.

In September 2018, Amanah’s then secretary-general Datuk Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said the party considered the issue of the MACC’s investigation of Mohamad Sabu’s aide resolved.

He said the selection of the officers had been scrutinised by the Prime Minister’s Office and he had also taken the oath of office despite complaints from other Amanah’s members over the issue.