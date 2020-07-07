‘I won’t delay your efforts’: Syed Saddiq withdraws legal suit challenging his removal from Bersatu

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today announced that he is withdrawing his legal suit challenging his removal from the party. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Former Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has announced that he is withdrawing his legal suit challenging his removal from the party.

In a statement today, he said he would not delay efforts to remove him after his membership was revoked on May 28.

“I will be withdrawing my civil suit against my sacking as a Bersatu member,” he said.

“If (they) want to take the party, take lah. If you want to remove my membership number, remove it lah. I will not delay your efforts.

In the post, he also shared several photos, some of which showed him hugging with his former officer Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Armada exco Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir.

Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim had announced today that he will be supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and remains a party member.

Syed Saddiq, however, did not say what his immediate plans are but hinted that he will stay in politics.

“I will always create space to build the nation. For me, the people and the country are the most important,” he said.

Earlier today, Armada released a statement to announce that the wing had replaced Syed Saddiq with its vice-president and former political secretary Mohd Aizad Roslan.

Two Syed Saddiq loyalists were also replaced in the Armada leadership.

On June 9, disputed chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs filed a lawsuit to challenge Bersatu’s termination of their memberships and effectively their leadership roles, besides also seeking compensation.

The case will be heard in Kuala Lumpur’s High Court on July 9.