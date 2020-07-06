Zahid Hamidi tells Umno and BN MPs to defend Perikatan in Parliament next Monday

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court June 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Umno has instructed its MPs in the Dewan Rakyat as well as their Barisan Nasional (BN) colleagues to step up and defend the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from those whom it claimed wanted to wrest the premiership from him.

Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno is aware of such efforts leading up to the opening session of the Dewan Rakyat next Monday (July 13) and as such has told the MPs to ensure the Opposition does not disrupt the session.

“Umno at this time is prioritising next Monday’s session, with its focus on the welfare and interests of the rakyat who face increased difficulties post-Covid 19,” he said in a statement today.

Zahid added that all ministers and their deputies have also been instructed to take action in ensuring the economy recovers, as well as generate job opportunities for those affected by the pandemic.

“Therefore, Umno should not be dragged into the polemic over candidates for prime minister, but instead focus on the rakyat’s welfare and interests,” he said.

Zahid’s comments today come on the heels of a gathering between Muhyiddin and the heads of all PN parties in Putrajaya last week.

During the meeting, all present expressed their support for Muhyiddin as prime minister and the PN government under his stewardship.

The following day, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang announced in a brief statement on his official Facebook account that PAS had decided to name Muhyiddin as prime minister candidate should an election be called.

This was followed by BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa who said that the Muafakat Nasional pact comprising PAS and Umno had agreed in principle to continue supporting Muhyiddin in the same capacity.

Muhyiddin was appointed the prime minister in March after his informal PN coalition seized power from PH after the latter administration collapsed due to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation.

Muhyiddin is said to be eyeing an early general election in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic in order to secure his personal mandate and dispel views that his coalition came to power via the “backdoor”.