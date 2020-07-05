Growing support for Sabah Bersatu augurs well for Perikatan, says Hajiji

Sulaman assemblyman Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, July 5 — The entry of new members including former members and leaders of other parties to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Sabah is an indicator that Bersatu is now winning the hearts of the people in the state to support the party’s struggle.

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor said the entry of new members into Bersatu which is one of the component parties of Perikatan Nasional (PN), is also a good sign for PN as the ruling party at federal level.

Hajiji said Sabahans are starting to see the capability and credibility of PN led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also Bersatu president in administrating the country especially in combating Covid-19 to emerge as one of the best countries in handling the spread of the disease.

“I see the assistance provided by the government to people facing difficulties in this crisis made them support PN and the prime minister for their noble efforts,” said Hajiji who is also confident Bersatu would become a strong party in Sabah.

He was speaking to reporters after receiving the entry of 200 new members comprising former members of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to the Tuaran Bersatu division here today.

Hajiji said Sabah Bersatu is targeting to increase its membership in Sabah to at least 200,000 by the end of the year and he is confident of achieving it as the party now has more than 100,000 members despite setting foot in Sabah in just one year.

“Presently, we (Sabah Bersatu) have about 20,000 to 30,000 members waiting to register throughout the state. However, the process of registration was disrupted when the movement control order came into force,” he said.

In this regard, Hajiji said Sabah Bersatu is now ready to face the polls if a snap election is held by directing party divisions to set up election machinery.

“The matter was brought up at the state (Bersatu) meeting on Tuesday. Sabah Bersatu is always ready to win the hearts of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Tuaran Amanah coordinator, Ramlih Hasrih said he was prepared to quit the party and chose to switch to Bersatu’s struggle as he is confident with the leadership of the prime minister and Hajiji who was described as being caring to the people’s welfare regardless of their political background.

Former head of Kampung Berundung Warisan branch in Tuaran, Adneh Setuh said he and 46 branch members have quit Warisan after losing confidence with the party apart from describing Warisan as failing to protect the fate of the people in its two-year rule of the state. — Bernama