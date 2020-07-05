DBKL introduces colour-coded uniforms for KL wholesale market workers

The new uniforms will be made compulsory for license holders and workers at the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Workers at the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market must comply with a colour code for their uniforms, depending on the type of produce they are selling, the city mayor has said.

In an announcement dated July 2 and posted tonight on the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) Facebook page, the mayor said that it was compulsory for all licence holders and workers at the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market to follow the colour code for their uniforms from July 10 onwards.

The colour green is for vegetable sellers, red for those selling fruits, and blue for those selling fish.

In the notice, the mayor said that the licence holders and workers will be barred from entering this wholesale market if they are not wearing the uniform and do not have the necessary passes from July 10.

In the same Facebook post that carried the notice on the mayor’s orders, DBKL said that the colour code to be enforced from July 10 for the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market’s licence holders and workers was intended to standardise their attire according to their type of trade.

DBKL added that this would make the market neater and more orderly and also make it easier to locate the workers, noting that the introduction of the new colour code would also prevent those who are unrelated from being in areas where they are not supposed to be.