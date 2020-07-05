Dang Wangi police step up patrol at tourist spots, public places

Dang Wangi police are stepping up patrols at tourist hotspots and public places to ensure safety of tourists. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Dang Wangi police are stepping up patrols at tourist hotspots and public places to ensure safety of tourists and maintain public order in the city.

Dangi Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said more tourist policemen would be stationed in the affected areas, including Bukit Bintang, Petronas Twin Towers, Masjid India, Pavilion and recreational areas in the city.

“The foot patrol by tourist policemen to bring them closer to tourists, both locals and foreigners, is always carried out so that the tourists feel safe.

“We also get input, including from buskers performing in the affected areas, as well as work with hotel operators and hold exhibitions to raise awareness among tourists as a reminder for them to be careful, especially against snatch thieves,” he told Bernama.

He said patrols by the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) Unit and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) were also conducted at tourist spots and public places in the city.

Mohd Fahmi said based on statistics, there was a drop in the number of snatch theft cases following enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

“For the period between January and June 22 this year, the rate of snatch theft dropped by more than 90 per cent, with a total of 743 cases compared to 1,441 cases during the corresponding period last year,” he added.

He said police had identified a new tactic used by snatch thieves, which is by disguising themselves as food riders.

“They are clad in the uniform of food riders and ride motorcycles,” he added. — Bernama