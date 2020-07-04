Sabah CM says notified Immigration Dept about Chinese workers decision

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the state's decision to allow workers from China to enter the state had already been notified to the Immigration Department for coordination with the federal government. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, July 4 — Sabah’s decision to allow workers from China to enter the state had already been notified to the Immigration Department for coordination with the federal government.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal clarified that the decision, subjected to regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), was reached after discussions with the State Immigration Department.

The move to allow the workers is an effort to rehabilitate development projects in Sabah, some of which have Chinese investments, he explained.

“We need their (China) expertise as they have skilled workers in the field of engineering, and at state ministerial-level, I asked for them to be allowed in, but with proper coordination with the federal government,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of locally-produced cooking oil brand here today.

Mohd Shafie was responding to the statement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday that the Sabah government did not have prior discussions with the Federal Government over its decision to allow workers from China to enter the state.

The chief minister said after he was notified of Ismail Sabri’s statement, he asked State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong to get in touch with the Senior Minister over the matter.

Mohd Shafie also said that the state government will look into the possibility of allowing tourists from green zone countries into Sabah as part of efforts to kickstart the state tourism sector. — Bernama