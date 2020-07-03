Unemployed man gets jail after failing to pay fine for insulting Agong

Sahril Zainudin and his mother at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court July 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — An unemployed man was fined RM27,000 in default nine months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, using a fake Facebook profile.

Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy meted out the fine on Sahril Zainudin, 26, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

As of 5pm, the accused had not paid the fine and was sent to the Kajang Prison.

Sahril was charged with knowingly initiate the transmission of offensive communications through Facebook using the profile name “Puan Linda”, with intent to annoy another person.

The posting was later read by the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Bukit Aman Police headquarters at 1.05pm on March 2.

Sahril was also charged with making statements on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong between February29 and March 1 with the intent to cause fear or panic among the public.

Meanwhile, in Kajang, a pensioner was fined RM5,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court for insulting the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, through WhatsApp.

Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain meted out the fine on Mahadi Ibrahim, 58, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The father of five was charged with knowingly initiate the transmission of offensive communications through WhatsApp with intent to annoy another person at 10.48pm on June 4 at a house in Taman Semenyih Indah, Hulu Langat.

He paid the fine. — Bernama