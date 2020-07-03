Dr Noor Hisham awarded 2019 Most Notable Alumni by UKM’s Medical Faculty

The award was announced in conjunction with the faculty’s Sanjungan Kencana Award 2020, in UKM today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was awarded the 2019 Most Notable Alumni by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Medical Faculty for his major contribution in the medical field.

The award was announced in conjunction with the faculty’s Sanjungan Kencana Award 2020, in UKM today.

“This award is a recognition to the commitment and dedication of all lecturers in UKM Medical Faculty and it is a manisfestation of health personnel excellence, wherever they are.

“They are special human beings who are committed, productive, innovative and always striving to provide the best service to the people beyond expectation,” he said through a Facebook post today.

Dr Noor Hisham also thanked UKM, particularly the university’s medical faculty for the honour.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the country’s excellent health service is a team effort of every individual whose contribution, however small, gives high impact health results, affordable cost and meet customer satisfaction.

He also recorded his highest appreciation and thanks to all Health service staff for those who are still in service and those have retired.

“They are always carrying out their duties to uplift the health service delivery quality, with dedication and integrity,” he said. — Bernama