Cuepacs urges govt to review previous govt’s plans for civil servants

KUCHING, July 3 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to review what the previous government had announced earlier, with regard to the empowerment agenda and welfare of civil servants in the country.

Its president Adnan Mat said Cuepacs had received a lot of feedback from civil servants that the agenda could not be implemented due to the change of government as well as the country’s political landscape.

“Among the matters announced but have yet to be implemented is the annual salary increment (KGT) for all civil servants and to shorten the second time-based promotion period from 13 years to 10 years.

“Awarding the cash award in lieu of leave (GCR) for 75 days for those who have served for at least 15 years as well as streamlining the cost of living allowance (COLA) in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after a programme with frontliners at the state Cuepacs office here, Adnan said if implemented, the matters did not involve major financial implications to the government as it has previously stated that the country’s financial position is still strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said even though there was change in government, civil servants remain and they would still have to carry out their duties for the sake of the people and the country, in line with their motto “Serving the Nation”.

“...all plans including those that were announced by the previous government should be implemented in the best interest of everyone,” he said. — Bernama