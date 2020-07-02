Ministry will review female firefighter hiring process, says Zuraida

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, July 2 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will review the terms on the recruitment of female firefighters, in efforts to achieve the 30 per cent of women’s representation in the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said in reviewing this, the ministry would also look into less stringent standards of physical attributes or put less physical demands on them, by placing them in the administration section.

“Currently there are only 700 female firefighters or five percent of the 14,400 total fire department workforce nationwide.

“Every year we recruit firefighters but this time we will focus on female firefighters and in this way we hope more would be attracted to join the department,” she told reporters after the opening of Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary People’s Service Centre (PKN) today.

Zuraida said the role of female firefighters was particularly important in reaching out to women victims in need of counseling after a traumatic experience.

In addition she said female firefighters would also be responsible in creating awareness on fire safety and prevention, among housewives or those working in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, she said Melaka has the highest number of female firefighters as 10 per cent of the 537 firefighters are women. — Bernama