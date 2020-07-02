Malaysia will continue supporting Palestinian struggle, says PM

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia will continue giving its support to the struggle of the Palestinians. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Malaysia will continue giving its support to the struggle of the Palestinians and has called on the world community, especially the United Nations (UN), to immediately find the best solution to the controversial peace plan in the region.

“Let’s pray that all the problems and hostilities in the conflict-stricken region can be solved peacefully. InsyaAllah.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to stress that Malaysia will continue giving its support to the struggle of the Palestinians. I also call on the international community, especially the UN, to immediately find the best solution to the peace plan in the region,” Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in a posting on Facebook today.

Accompanying the posting were four pictures of the prime minister receiving a courtesy call from MyAQSA Foundation’s delegation led by its founder and chairman, Suwardi Yaacob, at his office today.

Muhyiddin said during the meeting, which lasted almost an hour, he was also briefed about the foundation, which was established in 2017.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m very proud with the commitment and continuous efforts taken by MyAQSA in educating the people about the Israel-Palestine conflict and the importance of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is one of the three mosques valued above all others in Islam after that of Masjidil Haram (Grand Mosque) and the Nabawi Mosque,” he said.

Muhyiddin also shared that the delegation also explained to him of MyAQSA’s involvement at the international level, especially in the case of the Israeli war crimes against Palestine in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

He said Malaysia, through MyAQSA, is the only organisation from the Asian region which dared to file a protest against Israeli brutality at the ICC.

“It is my hope, as much as MyAQSA’s, to see Malaysia play a bigger role in strengthening the unification of the Palestinians in facing today’s challenges,” he said. — Bernama