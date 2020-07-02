Jail up to two years, fine, or both for non-compliance, police tell 620 Covid-19 test dodgers

Datuk Huzir Mohamed issued a reminder that those caught dodging screenings have committed an offence under Section 22(b) of the Prevention of Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, otherwise known as Act 342. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Bukit Aman today warned the 620 Malaysian returnees who have yet to take their second Covid-19 screening that non-compliance can be deemed an offence that can see them behind bars as long as two years, a fine, or even both.

The 620 returnees have been categorised as Persons-Under-Surveillance and are supposed to be screened for the coronavirus again on the 13th day of their return, but have not reported in to health authorities.

Federal Criminal Investigations Department Director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed issued a reminder that those caught dodging screenings have committed an offence under Section 22(b) of the Prevention of Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, otherwise known as Act 342.

He said failure to comply is also an offence under Article 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No.7) Regulations 2020.

“PDRM will not hesitate to take action against the stubbornness and to those who fail to be present to undergo a second test.

“Those who refuse (to get tested) will face a punishment involving imprisonment not longer than two years, or fined, or both, if convicted for an offence under Act 342,” Huzir said in a statement.

Earlier today, the government revealed that some 620 Malaysians who returned from abroad and put under home quarantine have yet to undergo their 13th-day test, to be legally released from the mandatory isolation.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah have both said that those caught flouting the home quarantine rules are committing an offence under Act 342 and action can be taken against them.

Since June 10, returning Malaysians were no longer compelled to undergo 14-day isolation at designated quarantine centres, but were allowed to undergo home quarantine as long as they tested positive upon entering the country.

Those under home quarantine are given a wristband which can only be removed once they complete the mandatory isolation period after testing negative on the 13th day of quarantine.