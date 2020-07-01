Tunnel project: Former Penang Port Commission chairman in remand

Supporters watch as a car transporting Penang Port Commission Chief Jeffrey Chew leaving the compound after his arrest by the MACC at Bayan Baru Police Station July 1, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 1 — Former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam is in remand for four days begining today to facilitate investigation over alleged corruption in the mega undersea tunnel project costing RM6.3 billion in the state.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Court senior assistant registrar Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi, following an application by the Penang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Earlier, Chew, 52, who was clad in the orange MACC lockup attire, arrived at the Bayan Baru police station at about 1.45pm in a MACC vehicle. He was accompanied by his lawyer R.S.N Rayer.

The former Penang DAP assistant treasurer was arrested after giving his statment at the Penang MACC office in Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah here at 2pm yesterday.

Rayer, when met by reporters, declined to elaborate on Chew’s arrest.

Some 50 Penang DAP leaders and members had gathered at the Bayan Baru police station in a show of support for Chew.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, when asked to comment on Chew’s arrest, said the state government would extend its full cooperation to MACC in its investigation. — Bernama