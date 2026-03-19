JOHOR BAHRU, March 19 — A total of 217,000 Electric Train Service (ETS) tickets for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri travel period have been sold as of 9 am today, out of 257,000 tickets offered.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Chief Operating Officer Afzar Zakariya said the figure represents about 86 per cent of total ticket sales, with around 35,000 tickets still available, mainly for trips into Kuala Lumpur.

“The most in-demand tickets are for routes departing from the capital, especially from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh and Padang Besar. The northern sector is fully sold out, while limited seats remain for the southern routes.

“It can be said that tickets for balik kampung journeys are almost gone, while tickets for trips into Kuala Lumpur are still available,” he said after inspecting operations at JB Sentral today.

To meet the surge in demand during the festive season, Afzar said ETS services have been increased from the usual 46 trips per day to up to 70 trips daily.

Currently, 62 daily trips have been opened for booking, with the remaining eight to be released depending on demand or if existing tickets are fully taken up.

“If all 70 daily trips are activated, total ticket capacity could rise to 285,000,” he said.

He advised the public to plan their journeys early and purchase return tickets in advance, especially for trips back to Kuala Lumpur after Aidilfitri, as demand is expected to spike when people return to work. — Bernama