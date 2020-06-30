Ipoh Sentral to replace Medan Kidd bus station, says Perak infrastructure chief

A city council worker sprays disinfectant at an eatery in Bazaar Medan Kidd to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Ipoh March 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 30 — The Perak government is planning the development of Ipoh Sentral to replace the Medan Kidd bus station, here, which does not meet the safety standards and other criteria set by the Land Public Transport Agency, besides being in a less strategic location.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transportation Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said when ready, Ipoh Sentral would be the first public transportation connecting hub in this city.

“The Medan Kidd bus station building looks increasingly run down with no infrastructural developments in 60 years. The state government has not done any upgrading work to the building as it does not own the building,” he said in a statement issued by Komunikasi Strategik Perak, here, today.

Mohd Zolkafly said the location of the Medan Kidd bus station was no longer strategic to the extent of making the movement of buses difficult while the main roads around it were always congested with other vehicles.

He said the state government together with Perak Transit were looking for a suitable site for the construction of Ipoh Sentral which would serve as an integrated terminal for different land public transport modes like buses, taxis and trains, while there would also be mini buses around.

“The state government is also committed to improving public transportation and infrastructure in the rural areas,” he added.

Mohd Zolkafly urged the local authorities to upgrade the bus terminals in the respective districts in efforts to improve the public transportation infrastructure. — Bernama