Ex-IGP Ismail Omar, ex-Bernama chairman Azman Ujang among seven appointed to MACC advisory board

PUTRAJAYA, June 30 — Twenty-four independent members of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today received their appointment letters.
They, comprising professionals and experts in their respective field and representing the different sectors of society, have been appointed to the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB), Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (CCPP) and the Operations Review Panel (ORP).
The appointment letters for the panellists to the independent body, who will monitor and serve as a check and balance on the functions and operations of the MACC, were presented by MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, at the commission’s headquarters here.
The MACC in a statement today said that seven ACAB members were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah with effect from May 21, 2020 to May 20, 2023.
The appointment was on the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in accordance with Section 13 of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694), he said.
ACAB Members:
1. Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang (Chairman)
Former Dewan Negara president
2. Tan Sri Ismail Omar
Former Inspector-General of Police
3. Datuk Seri Azman Ujang
Former chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama)
4. Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar
President of Malaysian Association of Certified Fraud Examiners
5. Datuk Dr Hamzah Kassim
Managing director of The IA Group
6. Datuk David Chua Kok Tee
Managing director of DC & A Group
7. Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff
Academician, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia
The MACC said 12 CCPP members and five ORP members were appointed by the Prime Minister.
“The CCPP will be effective from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2022, while the ORP is effective from April 1, 2020 to May 30, 2022,” the statement said.
CCPP Members:
1. Tan Sri Borhan Dolah (Chairman)
Former Public Service director-general
2. Datuk Manja Ismail
Director Current Affairs and Factual TV and Digital, Primeworks Studios
3. Datuk Prof Dr Azizan Baharuddin
Director-General, Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM)
4. Prof Dr Edmund Terence Eric Boniface Gomez
Professor at the Faculty of Economics & Administration, University of Malaya.
5. Datuk Chamil Wariya
Chairman of Malaysian Press Institute (MPI)
6. Datuk Freddie Fernandez
President of Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia
7. Jufitri Joha
President, Malaysian Youth Council
8. Datuk Dr Siti Norlasiah Ismail
Former director-general of National Population and Family Development Board
9. Norita Che Ali
Chairperson of Pertubuhan Ekonomi Wanita dan Kebajikan
10. Datuk Nadzim Johan
Chief Activist of the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM)
11. Datuk Md Yusof Md Aslam
Managing Director of Skop Productions Sdn Bhd
12. Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu
Advocate & Solicitor at Shukor Baljit & Partners ORP Members :
1. Datuk Ahmad Rosli Mohd Sham (Chairman)
Former deputy head II Prosecution Division, Attorney General’s Chambers
2. Dr Hj Mazlan Haji Ahmad
Former deputy director Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Division, Bank Negara Malaysia
3. Datuk Abdul Manap Dim
Former deputy chief executive officer (Compliance), Inland Revenue Board
4. Datuk Mohd Faudzi Che Mamat
Former Kelantan State secretary
5. Datuk Azimah Abdul Hamid
Former Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) — Bernama —