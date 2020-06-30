Ex-IGP Ismail Omar, ex-Bernama chairman Azman Ujang among seven appointed to MACC advisory board

Twenty-four independent members of the MACC today received their appointment letters. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, June 30 — Twenty-four independent members of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today received their appointment letters.

They, comprising professionals and experts in their respective field and representing the different sectors of society, have been appointed to the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB), Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (CCPP) and the Operations Review Panel (ORP).

The appointment letters for the panellists to the independent body, who will monitor and serve as a check and balance on the functions and operations of the MACC, were presented by MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, at the commission’s headquarters here.

The MACC in a statement today said that seven ACAB members were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah with effect from May 21, 2020 to May 20, 2023.

The appointment was on the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in accordance with Section 13 of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694), he said.

ACAB Members:

1. Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang (Chairman)

Former Dewan Negara president

2. Tan Sri Ismail Omar

Former Inspector-General of Police

3. Datuk Seri Azman Ujang

Former chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama)

4. Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar

President of Malaysian Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

5. Datuk Dr Hamzah Kassim

Managing director of The IA Group

6. Datuk David Chua Kok Tee

Managing director of DC & A Group

7. Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff

Academician, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

The MACC said 12 CCPP members and five ORP members were appointed by the Prime Minister.

“The CCPP will be effective from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2022, while the ORP is effective from April 1, 2020 to May 30, 2022,” the statement said.

CCPP Members:

1. Tan Sri Borhan Dolah (Chairman)

Former Public Service director-general

2. Datuk Manja Ismail

Director Current Affairs and Factual TV and Digital, Primeworks Studios

3. Datuk Prof Dr Azizan Baharuddin

Director-General, Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM)

4. Prof Dr Edmund Terence Eric Boniface Gomez

Professor at the Faculty of Economics & Administration, University of Malaya.

5. Datuk Chamil Wariya

Chairman of Malaysian Press Institute (MPI)

6. Datuk Freddie Fernandez

President of Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia

7. Jufitri Joha

President, Malaysian Youth Council

8. Datuk Dr Siti Norlasiah Ismail

Former director-general of National Population and Family Development Board

9. Norita Che Ali

Chairperson of Pertubuhan Ekonomi Wanita dan Kebajikan

10. Datuk Nadzim Johan

Chief Activist of the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM)

11. Datuk Md Yusof Md Aslam

Managing Director of Skop Productions Sdn Bhd

12. Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu

Advocate & Solicitor at Shukor Baljit & Partners ORP Members :

1. Datuk Ahmad Rosli Mohd Sham (Chairman)

Former deputy head II Prosecution Division, Attorney General’s Chambers

2. Dr Hj Mazlan Haji Ahmad

Former deputy director Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Division, Bank Negara Malaysia

3. Datuk Abdul Manap Dim

Former deputy chief executive officer (Compliance), Inland Revenue Board

4. Datuk Mohd Faudzi Che Mamat

Former Kelantan State secretary

5. Datuk Azimah Abdul Hamid

Former Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) — Bernama —