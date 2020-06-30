Dr Noor Hisham: Two new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, no deaths for the 16th day straight

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded just two new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours as of noon today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Malaysia recorded just two new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours as of noon today, a day before more sectors of the economy reopens tomorrow.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that additionally, 20 more patients have recovered and were discharged, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 8,354 or 96.7 per cent from the total infections of 8,639.

The number of active cases with Covid-19 infectivity following today’s numbers now stands at 164 patients.

Dr Noor Hisham explained both the new cases involved Malaysians, the first an imported case from a local returning from abroad, and the second being a pre-referral screening of a patient at Hospital Kota Belud in Sabah.

“There were no cases of local transmission among foreigners recorded today,” he added.

In a statement today Dr Noor Hisham also revealed that no deaths were recorded again for the 16th day in a row, keeping the local mortality rate at 1.4 per cent of total infections with 121 deaths so far.

As per yesterday, four patients are still receiving treatment within Intensive Care Units (ICU), while one patient is intubated with breathing assistance.