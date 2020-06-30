Closing submissions on Ku Nan’s corruption case to be heard Sept 11

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 5, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The defence in the corruption case involving former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor closed its case today after calling four witnesses.

Following which, High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set Sept 11 to hear the oral submissions by both parties.

He also ordered both parties to file their written submissions by Aug 14 and the reply by Sept 4.

Tengku Adnan, 69, was represented by lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, while deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim prosecuted.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, the Federal Territories Minister then, to having accepted for himself RM2 million from businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong who is also director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to AKSB which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB Bank Berhad here on June 14, 2016.

Tengku Adnan was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

On Oct 14 last year, the High Court ordered him to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case.

Tengku Adnan chose to testify under oath from the witness stand when the defence proceedings commenced last Jan 17 and completed giving his evidence on March 5. — Bernama