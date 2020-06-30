After Amanah, DAP wants Shafie-for-PM proposal to be raised at Pakatan presidential council

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said that Shafie’s nomination by Langkawi MP and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was ‘historical’. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) has called upon the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council for a meeting to discuss Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) chief Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s nomination as the opposition’s prime minister candidate.

In a press statement today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said that Shafie’s nomination by Langkawi MP and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was “historical”.

“The CEC took note that this nomination is historical because it involves a leader from east Malaysia to be considered for the very first time.

“After taking in views from other CEC leaders, the meeting has decided that this decision must be made at the next Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting,” said Lim.

He stressed that PH’s position must be strengthened and that all coalition parties must remain committed in their decision to take down the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

Lim added that it is critical that this matter is raised at the meeting before the next Parliamentary meeting on July 13.

Previously, PKR has proposed its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the PM role and nominated Dr Mahathir’s son, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as deputy prime minister.

A Bersatu splinter group, however, proposed Dr Mahathir to return as PM and Anwar as his second.

Both of the strong-willed leaders who had already had bad blood between them in the past had rejected the other’s proposal, leading to Dr Mahathir endorsing Sabah Chief Minister and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as an alternative PM candidate.

Earlier today, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has agreed to bring the issue on the opposition’s prime minister candidate to the PH presidential council soon for a joint decision.

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said this was decided at the Amanah National Leadership Committee meeting today to discuss the nomination of Warisan president Mohd Shafie as the opposition’s candidate for the post of prime minister.

“After considering the views of all members at the meeting, Amanah decided that this matter should be decided jointly in the PH presidential council for the sake of consensus and togetherness in tackling this question.

“The meeting stressed that the question of recapturing the government should be given priority,” he in a statement here.