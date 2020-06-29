Johor Sultan funds repair of Sultanah Aminah Hospital building which caught fire yesterday

Yesterday, the hospital’s female ward caught fire yet again. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has today offered to pay for damages to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Baru after it caught fire again yesterday.

The Johor Sultan said this was because he wants repair works to commence quickly, with the welfare of patients in mind.

“I will get my contractors to start work immediately in collaboration with the Public Works Department, Fire and Rescue Department and Health Department. The cost of repairs will be borne by my foundation,” His Majesty said through the Royal Press Office, referring to the Sultan Ibrahim of Johor Foundation.

“This will reduce the need for red tape and expedite the repairs so that the building can resume operations for the benefit of patients.”

The Sultan Ibrahim of Johor Foundation is an organisation involved in various charity programmes and initiatives.

Yesterday, the hospital’s female ward caught fire yet again, four years after an incident that claimed six lives there.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis said the fire had involved an oxygen panel, a vacuum, a call bell and a switch in the ward’s bed number five.

No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident after a total of 24 patients in the ward were successfully evacuated to safety by HSA staff on duty.

In the wake of the hospital fire, Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim accused Putrajaya of sidelining Johor despite requests for improvements which were made four years ago.

Four years ago, Putrajaya was held by Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition that Tunku Ismail has in the past shown public support for.

Putrajaya is currently held by Perikatan Nasional, which includes BN components.

The forensic investigation report to determine the cause of fire is expected to be made known by the week.