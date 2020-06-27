Take steps to support prohibition of torture, says Suhakam

Suhakam said one of the steps needed to be taken is to reduce the detention rate of detainees to overcome congestion in detention centres. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) yesterday called on the government to immediately take steps to support the ban on torture under international conventions.

Suhakam, in a statement, said the prohibition of torture was enshrined under Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) 1948 and Article 5 of the Federal Constitution of Malaysia.

“Ensure prompt investigation of all complaints and reports of torture and inhuman treatment, followed by implementation of prosecution and hearing processes in accordance with international standards when credible evidence is available,” the statement said.

In addition, Suhakam also urged the government to repeal any law involving acts of torture and replace it with alternative penalties that do not involve physical injury.

The statement was released in conjunction with the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture today. — Bernama