Minister: Sarawak in Putrajaya’s priority list for tourism development

KUCHING, June 26 — Sarawak is in the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s priority list for tourism infrastructure development, said its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.
“Among the places are ‘jejak warisan’ project from Bintangor village to Esplanade Kuching, National Archives of Malaysia project and a handicraft project especially, which is designed to develop craft products of Sarawak,” she said when speaking at a dinner with the state tourism, arts and culture industry players, here last night.
Meanwhile, Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the state government is continuing with the Visit Sarawak Campaign with the focus on promoting five key themes, namely culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (CANFF).
“Besides continuing with the Visit Sarawak Campaign, a new post Covid-19 Campaign with a tagline ‘Rediscover Yourself in Sarawak’ is organised to reach out to the domestic market, such as to travel within the state and inter-state, while embracing the new normal,” he added — Bernama