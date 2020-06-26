Malaysia reaffirms support for the United Nations on 75th anniversary of signing of the charter of UN

Malaysia is reaffirming its support for the United Nations (UN) amid the challenges surrounding the world body. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Malaysia is reaffirming its support for the United Nations (UN) amid the challenges surrounding the world body, including from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that continues to pose a threat not only to global health but also to peace and security.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the signing of the charter of UN on Friday, said Malaysia unequivocally subscribes to the centrality of the UN, which remains the most constructive intergovernmental platform in pursuing international cooperation and dialogue, as well as an avenue to find solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems including Covid-19 – the current common enemy of mankind.

“As we continue to commit to uphold the UN Charter by continuing collaboration and engagement with global partners, we must remind ourselves of the importance in furthering the aims and purposes of the UN,” the statement said.

It said the anniversary also presents Malaysia and the wider UN membership the opportunity to take stock and collectively move forward in a constructive manner not only to overcome present but also future challenges.

It added that amid the devastating and far-reaching impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly on the world’s most vulnerable populations — women and children; people with disabilities; as well as the marginalised and the displaced — it is imperative for the international community to speak as one in championing and preserving multilateralism to overcome many challenges faced by humanity.

“As the global spread of the virus continues to seriously hurt the global economy, livelihoods and communities, Malaysia continues to stress that global solidarity is needed now more than ever in these challenging times,” it said.

The statement said while Malaysia recognises that the road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is still long and winding, it will continue to actively place itself as a constructive and reliable partner of the UN and the wider membership and is prepared to work closely with all parties as the world makes strides in taking the necessary steps to recovery amid the Covid-19 aftermath.

“Malaysia’s unwavering commitment and firm conviction in advancing global peace, security and prosperity were manifested in its recent initiative to launch a “Statement of Support to the UN Secretary-General’s Appeal for a Global Ceasefire amid the Covid-19 Pandemic”, which now enjoys the support of 172 UN Member States, Non-Member Observer State and Observer,” it added. — Bernama