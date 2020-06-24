School reopening runs smoothly in line with ‘new normal’

Social distancing is observed in the classroom at Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 11(1) in Putrajaya June 24, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 ― The reopening of schools ran smoothly today in full compliance with the recovery movement control order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) and in line with the new normal in the teaching and learning (PdP) process.

After almost three months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2,440 secondary schools across the country finally reopen their doors to enable 500,444 students who are sitting for their 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examinations and equivalent examinations to get back on track and catch up on their studies.

Bernama check on a number of schools nationwide found that as early as 7 am many teachers wearing face masks and even face shield have been waiting outside the school gate, armed with infrared thermometer guns, to check students’ body temperature before allowing them in.

At the same time, incoming students were also seen wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

In Selangor, most corridors at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gombak Setia were found to have been marked with stickers to ensure social distancing both for the students and the teachers.

Recess time for the fifth formers and the upper sixth formers was also divided into three sessions to avoid congestion at the canteen. ― Bernama