Police nab local man over alleged rape of Nigerian woman

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police were actively tracking down three other male suspects in the case. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — A local man who was previously arrested over the suspected assault of a Nigerian woman has been arrested again, this time over an allegation that he raped the victim.

The 44-year-old man, along with two other male suspects, were detained on June 4 over the assault allegation but released on June 9 on police bail after the application for remand extension was denied.

However, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that acting on the second report lodged by the 30-year-old victim, one of the suspects was re-arrested and remanded for six days until Friday to assist with the investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

He said police were also actively tracking down three other male suspects in the case, but did not clarify whether any of them had been previously detained.

“On June 9, after giving a statement pertaining to the case, the woman had lodged a police report on the alleged rape that took place on the same day she was assaulted.

“Initially, the victim did not want to lodge a report over the rape incident and refused to be examined at the hospital. However, she decided to lodge the second police report after being admitted at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for three days and after being advised by the police,” he said in a statement.

Recently there was claim that went viral on social media accusing the police of arresting the victim but releasing several suspects who had allegedly raped her.

Mazlan explained that the Nigerian woman was actually arrested on June 10, for not having a valid travel document under Section 6 (1) © of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and is currently being held in the Kajang Prison.

“The woman has been placed in the Kajang Prison until the investigation into the rape case is completed. The public is urged not to spread any false information and always to verify any information received first,” he said. — Bernama