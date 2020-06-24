Johor cops nab Boy Setan’s girlfriend, another man in drone drug distribution probe

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the two suspects were detained separately yesterday shortly after police arrested a 40-year-old Singaporean male suspect yesterday known as Boy Setan. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 24 — Johor police revealed today that they have arrested the girlfriend and male accomplice of Singaporean drug suspect nicknamed “Boy Setan” who was arrested yesterday for distributing drugs across the Johor Strait using a drone.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the two were detained separately yesterday, shortly after the arrest of "Boy Setan".

“The two suspects are a 41-year-old Singaporean man and a 23-year-old Malaysian woman. The woman is said to be the girlfriend of 'Boy Setan'.

“The male suspect was nabbed in a condominium in the city here and the woman in the Mount Austin Park condominium where 'Boy Setan' was arrested yesterday,” said Ayob Khan.

He said this during a special press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Ayob Khan said the Singaporean suspects have since been remanded for 14 days since yesterday to facilitate investigations under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for overstaying and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 together with Section 39A(1) of the same Act.

“The Malaysian female suspect will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 together with Section 39A(1) of the same Act,” he said.

Yesterday, Johor police nabbed the wanted 40-year-old Singaporean man nicknamed “Boy Setan” who was wanted for distributing drugs across the Johor Strait using a drone.

Malay Mail understands that this could possibly be the first ever case of drug smuggling between Malaysia and Singapore using a drone.

Last Saturday, Singapore authorities arrested two other men for using a drone to smuggle drugs from Malaysia to the republic.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau were reported to have used flight data retrieved from the mobile phone of one of the suspects for subsequent arrests of a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man for further investigations.

The data was said to show the drone flew from Kranji to Johor Baru and back.