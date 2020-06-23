Three teens, six other motorcyclists plead not guilty for reckless driving in Port Dickson

Nine motorcyclists, including three teenagers, are led to the Magistrate’s Court to face charges for reckless driving in Port Dickson June 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, June 23 — Six men and three teenagers pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of riding motorcycles in a dangerous and reckless manner on Sunday.

Muhammad Fitri Nasruddin, 19; Muhammad Alif Mohd Noor, 21; M. Vinot, 23; S. Darshan, 23; Rizki, 24; Muhammad Aliff Adnan, 24 and three underage youths claimed trial after the charges were read out separately before Magistrate Siti Huzaifah Abdul Talib.

According to the charge sheet, the nine accused were allegedly driving in a dangerous manner that could endanger the public at the Jalan Bypass, Port Dickson here between 2.30 am and 3.30 pm on June 21.

They were found to have allegedly committed the offence under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum jail term of five years, and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000 and would be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least two years as well as revocation of of licence, upon conviction, if it is a probationary licence.

Deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashimi appeared for the prosecution.

Vinot, Darshan, and two underage boys were represented by counsel K.Sheela while Muhammad Fitri, Muhammad Alif Adnan, Muhammad Alif Mohd Noor dan another underage teenager were represented by lawyer Veni Paul.

“Meanwhile, another accused, Rizki, who is an Indonesian was unrepresented.

The court allowed all the accused except Rizki bail of RM2,200 with one surety and set July 27 for mention.

The nine were arrested by police under ‘Ops Samseng’ for participating in illegal motorcycle racingat Jalan Bypass, Port Dickson early Sunday morning. — Bernama