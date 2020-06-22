Stop intimidating our lawmakers, Pakatan tells Perikatan govt after string of police investigations

The Pakatan Harapan Secretariat has called for a stop today to all forms intimidation from the Perikatan Nasional administration towards its lawmakers. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The national-level Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretariat has called for a stop today to all forms intimidation from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration towards its lawmakers.

In a joint statement, the pact said it views the recent strings of police investigations of opposition lawmakers, due to alleged differences of political opinion, as a form of intimidation from the ruling government.

“The Pakatan Harapan national secretariat has taken note of a series of actions where members of parliament from the opposition including Pakatan Harapan have been called by the authorities for questioning and sometimes these actions are accompanied by media reports that raises certain perceptions against those individuals.

“The Pakatan Harapan national secretariat considers these actions to be a form of intimidation against political enemies. We strongly condemn these acts of intimidation,” it said in the statement.

“The Perikatan Nasional should be more mature and open in addressing its different political stand from that is held by Perikatan Nasional itself. Such acts of intimidation will only create a negative perception of politics and democracy of Malaysia in the eyes of the world,” it added.

The statement was c-signed by Parti Amanah Negara communication director Khalid Samad, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke.

The [PH] national secretariat urges that these acts of intimidation be stopped immediately.

Democracy in Malaysia must be defended and saved from those who want to harm it for the sake of their personal and political interests,” it said.

Last week, the police said it is investigating Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh for allegedly publishing a seditious and inflammatory remark on Facebook back in March, which the MP said was fake quote attributed to her.

A few days later, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he was summoned by the police to appear in Bukit Aman for questioning over an interview broadcasted on Al Jazeera, also back in March.

Last month, the police called Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar in following his alleged statement with elements of sedition and provocation on the half day parliamentary sitting.

In response, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the decision by the police to question a few political leaders was not the result of pressure from any groups or political parties.

Abdul Hamid said the decision to call the politicians to Bukit Aman was not to arrest or torture them, but to give them the space and opportunity to explain their side of the story over reports that were lodged against them.