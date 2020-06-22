Ismail Sabri: Decision on big weddings on Wednesday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 22 — The government will announce its decision on whether it will permit weddings with larger crowds on Wednesday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

He said this during his press conference on security issues related to Covid-19 and acknowledged that wedding event planners have not been able to earn any income since the movement control orders started on March 18.

"It was brought up today during the ministerial meeting, but will be discussed in further detail at tomorrow's National Security Council (NSC) meeting in the afternoon," Ismail said during his thrice-weekly press conference.

Among the issues the NSC will discuss with regards to weddings include the standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as the limit on wedding guests.

"Once everything has been discussed, I expect to make the announcement come Wednesday," he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri announced that the government will allow cinema operators and conferences to resume with a 250-person limit starting July 1.

On June 13, Ismail had suggested that wedding industry operators send in proposals for SOPs which the authorities would take into consideration. Earlier this month, marriage solemnisation (nikah) ceremonies were permitted to resume, with a maximum limit of 20 attendees, not including the couple and the imam.

Similarly, the minister announced yesterday that non-Muslim wedding ceremonies can be held with no more than 20 people in attendance, but that wedding receptions still remain off the books.



