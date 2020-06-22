Enrich members can earn miles with goods flown on MASkargo

Enrich & Loyalty head Amiroel Shazrie Yussof said members can earn extra Enrich Miles and great discounts when they book to move goods within Malaysia via the MASkargo Online Booking Engine, without third-party cost. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Enrich, the frequent flyer programme of Malaysia Airlines, has collaborated with MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) to provide members with more avenues to earn Enrich Miles.

Enrich & Loyalty head Amiroel Shazrie Yussof said members can earn extra Enrich Miles and great discounts when they book to move goods within Malaysia via the MASkargo Online Booking Engine (fly.maskargo.com), without third-party cost.

“Customers would get access to real-time prices and on-board space availability at their fingertips when they log onto the portal.

“Bookings for this service will entitle Enrich members up to 60 per cent discount on the total bill and earn two Enrich Miles with every RM1 spent,” he said in a statement today.

There is no limit to the space booking as a shipper but the maximum weight for each parcel is 80kg. — Bernama