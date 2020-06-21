Malaysia records 16 new Covid-19 patients, with active cases dipping below 300, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia reported 16 new Covid-19 cases with no new fatalities today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Malaysia reported 16 new Covid-19 cases with no new fatalities today, said health director-general (D-G) Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement released by the Health Ministry today, 10 new recovery cases were also recorded, with a cumulative recovery case of 8,516 or 95.1 per cent of all total cases.

To date, Malaysia record 8,572 of total Covid-19 cases, but currently have 295 of active cases, said Dr Noor Hisham.

“Of the 16 cases, three are imports that were infected abroad, involving two Malaysians and one non-citizen that is a permanent resident.

“From 13 cases of local transmission, nine are non-citizens and only four are Malaysian citizens,’’ said Dr Noor Hisham in the statement.

Currently, there are three Covid-19 patients that is being treated in intensive care. No cases require breathing aid, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Covid-19 related fatalities remain at 121 or 1.41 per cent of total cases.