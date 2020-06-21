First flood in 14 years catches Batu Pahat residents by surprise

Flood waters began to rise at about 11 am yesterday following six hours of a non-stop downpour. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, June 21 — Having gone 14 years without experiencing any floods, 43 families around Kampung Parit Gantong and Kampung Parit Pulai, Parit Sulong were stricken with anxiety when their homes were inundated yesterday.

When the flood waters began to rise at about 11 am yesterday following six hours of non-stop downpour, they were clearly not prepared for such a calamity.

Rouzahana Maslan said the last time residents in the area were affected by flood was way back in 2006 when a major flood hit Johor.

The 52-year-old, who is a small and medium industry entrepreneur dealing with bread and kuih, said the heavy rain, which started at 5 am, also caused damage to some of her furniture as well as her bread and kuih-making equipment.

“The flood water rose very quickly. I did not have time to save the equipment and could only watch them submerge under water,” she lamented when met at her home in Kampung Parit Pulai here today.

Meanwhile, another resident Nurul Alisya Abdul Malik said she did not expect the six-hour downpour to flood her father’s home in Kampung Parit Pulai.

The 20-year-old, who is a student of an institution of higher learning, said it began to flood when she sat her test online at 9 am.

“I did not realise that the flood water had risen so swiftly. I thought the flood would only come up to our front yard and subside a few hours later, as always.

“I was shocked that just when I finished my test, I saw our kitchen was flooded. This is the second time I’ve faced such a flood. The first time was in 2006, when I was just six years’ old,” she said. — Bernama