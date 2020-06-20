Health Ministry declares end of Malaysia's fourth largest Covid-19 cluster dubbed ‘Pesantren’

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia’s fourth largest Covid-19 cluster has officially ended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysia’s fourth largest Covid-19 cluster, which infected 238 people, has officially ended, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today.

Dubbed the “Pesantren Cluster” — from the Indonesian word for religious schools — the cluster was deemed to have been contained as its students were all quarantined after arriving from Indonesia at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“One more cluster declared ended today, the Pesantren Cluster which is the fourth largest cluster.

“This cluster does not spread to the public as they are all quarantined upon arrival at KLIA.

“This resulted in 40 clusters in total being over,” said MOH in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Pesantren cluster was first detected in late April as Malaysian students returned home from East Java, Indonesia after the pandemic forced schools there to close.