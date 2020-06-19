Malaysia to let Singapore, Brunei nationals in; Covid-19 test and quarantine waived

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said nationals Singapore and Brunei would also be exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 screening and 14-day quarantine upon arrival. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — The government has provisionally decided to grant Singapore and Brunei citizens entry into Malaysia without prior approval from the Immigration Department, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said nationals from both countries would also be exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 screening and 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

“However this is only limited to Singaporeans and Bruneians who are currently residing in their home countries,” Ismail said during his thrice-weekly press conference.

MORE TO COME