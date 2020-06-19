Ismail Sabri: Expats allowed back in, while Malaysians can leave for studies abroad

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said expatriates in the EP1 category, those holding a Professional Visit Pass, or those with Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T) currently working in high-level positions will be permitted to return without having to seek prior authorisation from the Immigration Department. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — The Cabinet has decided to allow expatriates working in Malaysia who are currently abroad to return to the country, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said expatriates in the EP1 category, those holding a Professional Visit Pass, or those with Residence Pass-Talent (RP-T) currently working in high-level positions, including general managers, will be permitted to return without having to seek prior authorisation from the Immigration Department.

“These individuals must undergo Covid-19 screening in their countries of origin before departing for Malaysia, or undergo the screening immediately upon arrival at checkpoints,” Ismail Sabri said during his press briefing today.

