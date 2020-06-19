Dr Mahathir says will never work with Muhyiddin, confident voters will reject money politics in GE15

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has since reverted to the old ways as seen under Umno, where corruption and theft is once again prevalent. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that he will not work with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin again.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, he said much work lies ahead of Pakatan Harapan (PH) should it be able to retake the government, since it has to undo the damage caused by both former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Muhyiddin’s administration as well.

“Muhyiddin is worse. We (the Pakatan government) swapped politicians (in boardrooms) with professionals and people who are good in business,” Dr Mahathir said in a video conference from his office in Putrajaya.

He claimed that Muhyiddin has since reverted to the old ways as seen under Umno, where corruption and theft is once again prevalent.

Dr Mahathir added that a new Pakatan government, which he dubbed as “Harapan Plus” will also look into political meddling within government affairs and the criminal justice system, citing several recent high-profile cases that have been dropped.

This needs to be reviewed. If we find that there is political influence in government affairs, we must reduce the influence. The government must be run according to rules and regulations,” he said.

But should the effort to regain power end in failure, the 94-year old said he has no choice but to function as an Opposition MP, since he flat out refuses to work with Muhyiddin.

“We would have to wait for the next election, where the people would decide. They would be induced because ‘cash is king’. That slogan is now back.

“But I am confident the people will reject such practices, just like during the 2018 election. They rejected ‘cash is king’. I am also confident that during the next election, no matter how much money is used to garner support for Muhyiddin, Umno and PAS, the people would not support them,” Dr Mahathir said.