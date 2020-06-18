RMCO: Selangor allows physical solemnisations starting Monday

Jais to allow physical solemnisations to be held in the state with certain conditions, effective Monday. — Picture via Facebook/Jabatan Agama Islam Selangor

SHAH ALAM, June 18 ― The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has decided to allow physical solemnisations to be held in the state with certain conditions, effective Monday (June 22).

Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, however, said the ceremony could only be held in the district mosque or district Islamic religious office with the permission of the senior registrars.

“Attendance for the ceremony will be limited to just 15 people, comprising seven representatives from the groom side and eight from the bride side, other than the groom, the bride and two witnesses.

“All individuals present at a solemnisation ceremony must abide by the guidelines set by Jais. Thus, tying the marriage knot via video conferencing which was enforced before this is no longer applicable,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he added, all Assistant Registrars of Marriage (PPP) should facilitate and make it easier for couples to make marriage application as stated under Section 7 of the Islamic Family Law Enactment (State of Selangor) 2003.

Mohd Shahzihan said any enquiries on the matters can be obtained by contacting the Family Law Division of Jais at 03-55143479.

Previously, Jais had only allowed online solemnisation ceremony via video conferencing since April 20, following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama