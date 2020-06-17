SYG registration numbers collect highest bid at RM3.4m

Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said 3,173 SYG registration numbers were successfully bidded during the five-day the bidding was opened from June 10. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — The SYG registration number series collected the highest bid through the JPJebid system of RM3.4 million, with the SYG 1 number receiving the highest bid of RM115,000 involving 14 bidders.

Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said 3,173 SYG registration numbers were successfully bidded during the five-day the bidding was opened from June 10.

He said the SYG 8055 registration number attracted the most number of bidders for the series, involving 25 bidders with a top price of RM19,000.

“Indirectly, this series (SYG) is ahead of the ALL series which opened last year with a difference in collection of RM100,254,” he told a press conference here today.

Shaharuddin said the balance of 6,826 registration numbers in the SYG series which were not auctioned would be open to the public for purchase following the minimum prices at RTD offices and counters nationwide starting July 1.

In the meantime, Shaharuddin said RTD had taken against 12,694 vehicles with registration numbers which did not comply with the specifications or were confusing from January to May this year.

He said the number of actions over the offence rose almost every year with 24,261 notices issued in 2017, 2018 (26,550) and 2019 (54,619).

‘‘The numbers are based on their respective interpretations. Some try to make them fancy, so I hope the public understands that we have a law stipulating that we cannot have numbers which do not follow the specifications,’’ he said.

On the digitalisation of RTD services, he said the renewal of licences of motor vehicles (LKM) could be done online through the mySIKAP portal and the licence would be posted to the house of the applicant through Pos Malaysia from July 1.

‘‘Toward this end, we encourage the public to register to have the mySIKAP ID. So, no need to queue at the counter,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Shaharuddin said 2.1 million vehicles were found to have expired road taxes and 2.2 million Malaysian driving licenses (LLM) had yet to be renewed since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented from March 18 to June 14.

He said although exemptions for the renewals of the LKM and LLM were granted during the extension of the MCO until the recovery movement control order (RMCO), but the public was encouraged to renew them to avoid congestion after the order ended. — Bernama