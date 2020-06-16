Following Putrajaya, Perak says all non-Muslim houses of worship in state now open

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to the press at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh June 3, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 16 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that all non-Muslim houses of worship in the state are allowed to open, following the federal government’s green light.

The state has 528 non-Muslim houses of worship officially registered with the authorities, according to the latest data from 2015.

“We allow all the non-Muslim houses of worship in the state to open provided that they follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the NSC,” he told a press conference in his Office at the State Secretariat Building here today.

The NSC refers to the National Security Council.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the National Unity and Integration Department had agreed to allow 5,230 places of worship nationwide to operate with a capacity limit of one-third of the number of devotees for the hall or place of worship with social distancing being practiced.

“These places of worship can operate on the days and times that they did before the movement control order but only one third capacity of the venue can be used.

“These places are also under the jurisdiction of the state government, but they must adhere to the new SOPs, take temperature checks and we encourage them to use the MySejahtera app or give their details manually,” explained Ismail.