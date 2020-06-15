Upko still strong despite losing two assemblymen, says party president

Upko president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said Upko is still strong and the party would continue to play an important role as a partner of the Sabah coalition government. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 15 — The United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) is still strong even though two of its assemblymen left the party today, said party president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau.

He said Upko is still strong and the party would continue to play an important role as a partner of the Sabah coalition government.

“We respect their decision to leave Upko as announced. For the time being, we have not received any official or written notice. After contacting our leaders on the ground, Upko is not very badly affected,” he said in a statement here today.

Madius, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister cum State Trade and Industry Minister was commenting on the decision of Upko vice-president Datuk Limus Jury and Upko supreme council member Datuk James Ratib who announced their resignation from their party posts and as Upko members in a press conference this morning.

Limus who is Beaufort Upko division chief and Kuala Penyu assemblyman while James is Sugut assemblyman who won his seat on Umno ticket during the 14th general election in 2018 before joining Upko.

Meanwhile, Madius said Beaufort Upko division deputy head, Nelson W Angang who is also Upko secretary-general would be carrying out the duties as acting division chief with immediate effect.

Madius also said Beluran Upko stays under the leadership of Upko youth chief, Felix Joseph Saang as James did not hold any division post.

“Whatever it is, I would be calling for an Upko supreme council emergency meeting in a day or two,” he added. — Bernama