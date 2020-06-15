Two Upko state assemblymen quit party

Sugut Assemblyman Datuk James Ratib arrives for a press conference in Kota Kinabalu June 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 15 — Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury and Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib today announced their resignation from United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

The Two Sabah State assemblymen made the announcement this morning that they are leaving the Warisan coalition.

Both cited a loss of confidence to the state leadership which is now an opposition state and said they would remain independent for now in support of the federal government.

Limus and Ratib, who is the Upko Vice President and Supreme council member respectively, announced they were leaving all posts within the party.

Reading from a prepared statement, they said they supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and that there was no enticement from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“It is imperative that the state government be aligned with the federal government in order for the state to develop as we are left behind and cannot develop without allocation and big projects from the federal government,” said Ratib.

“I’m confident in the next few days, there will be more following and quitting the Warisan government and party,” he added.

Limus said he did not consult with Upko Beautfort division members but had spoken to a few leaders in the division.

“We decided it was better to follow the federal government than to be in the opposition,” he said.

Ratib and Limus, who are known to be allies of former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said that they were still undecided about which party they will join eventually.

Ratib, a three-term assemblyman also said he would support Musa for the chief minister post again if the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman had the support of the majority.

Both had defected to the Warisan coalition post — GE14 to join the state government — Limus had followed the party decision, while Ratib, formerly from Umno, joined Upko shortly after the Umno led government fell.

The opposition, consisting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno, PBS, and Star need at least 15 more assemblymen to defect if they want to take over the state government.

With the defection, Warisan government with its allies Pakatan Harapan and Upko have 44 assemblymen in the 65-member state assembly.