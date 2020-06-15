Socso has disbursed RM130m to 30,000 workers as of May, says human resources minister

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said that the three most affected and high-risk sectors for job losses were manufacturing, hotel and tourism. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has disbursed a total of RM130 million in financial aid under the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) to about 30,000 workers who lost their jobs up to the end of May.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said that the three most affected and high-risk sectors for job losses were manufacturing, hotel and tourism.

“It may (take) longer for these sectors to recover, especially hotel and tourism,” he told the media after presenting the letters of appointment to Socso’s new chairman Tan Sri Dr Mohammed Haniffa Abdullah as well the agency’s board members, investment panellists and members of its several committees, here today.

Also present were ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Amir Omar and Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Mohammed Aman Datuk Aziz Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said that his ministry has introduced various initiatives for the affected employees including the Reskilling and Upskilling programmes for hotel and tourism sectors.

He also urged for the construction of Socso rehabilitation centre for the northern zone to be accelerated as it would benefit to those who were injured and suffering from illnesses.

“I have also asked the newly-appointed board members to expedite the construction of the rehabilitation centre in Perak.

“Even though this initiative was mooted by former human resources minister, we will continue the programme as it is a positive approach to address the problems of the people in need of rehabilitation,” he said. — Bernama