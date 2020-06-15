Senior minister: Preschools, kindergartens to reopen on July 1

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the opening as well as the related SOPs were tabled by the Education Ministry at the special ministerial meeting today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The government has agreed to reopen preschools and kindergartens from July 1, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the opening as well as the related standard operating procedure (SOP) were tabled by the Education Ministry at the special ministerial meeting today.

He added that the move involved 6,216 preschools under the Education Ministry and 7,887 private preschools as well as 1,781 kindergartens under the National Unity Ministry and another 8,530 kindergartens under the Rural Development Ministry.

However, the detailed SOP on the opening would be announced by the Education Ministry soon, he said in the daily media conference here today. — Bernama