Door-to-door swab tests only conducted at EMCO locations, says senior minister

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob updating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) during a daily press conference at the Perdana Putra June 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has refuted claims that house-to-house swab tests are being conducted by the Health Ministry, as viralled on social media.

He said MOH had never gone around conducting tests on individuals suspected to be infected with Covid-19, except at locations subjected to stricter control under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

“The tests were only conducted at the affected areas, other than that, there were no house-to- house swab tests by MOH.

“I have contacted the MOH and they have investigated. According to them the vehicle registration number is for a Myvi car, not a van. Something is not right here,” he said at a daily press conference on the RMCO today.

Earlier social media platforms have been abuzz with news that some people claiming to be MOH representatives were going door-to-door to conduct swab tests.

As such, Ismail Sabri advised the public to be wary and not fall prey to such tactics deployed by this irresponsible party.

“So many people are out to cheat and taking advantage of the Covid-19 and MCO situation.

“If there are similar cases of people claiming to be the health authorities, don’t hesitate to lodge a report,” he said adding that MOH had already lodged a report on the matter and investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister urged the public to assist the police in the fight against online gambling syndicates and illegal gambling outlets, operating during the MCO.

“Even before the MCO, police had been taking action against illegal gambling activities. Should you be aware of the syndicates, report them to the police immediately,” he added. — Bernama