AirAsia to add more flights by July, says Tony Fernandes

Group chief executive officer, Tony Fernandes said the demand for air travel has increased following the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which allows interstate travels. — Reuters pic

SERDANG, June 15 — Low cost airlines, AirAsia Group Bhd which is currently running at full seat capacity, plans to add more flights by July.

“As for the frequency, that will depend on demand. People want to fly, they want to go home, they want to resume businesses.

“At the moment, it’s (the flights) within Malaysia, but we would like to believe that we would be opening (flights) to other countries soon,” he told a press conference after launching AirAsia’s new business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, OURFARM, together with Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee here today. — Bernama