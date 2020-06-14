Muhyiddin: Blood donors are national heroes especially during Covid-19 fight

A Polapol trainee donating blood during the blood donation campaign in conjunction with the 211th Police Day in Bukit Aman July 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Blood donors are also national heroes because they voluntarily donate blood to meet the needs of others and save lives, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said the donors had come forward sacrificing their time and energy, to donate blood during the recovery control movement order (RMCO) in the fight against Covid-19.

“I would also like to thank those who had organised blood donation campaigns.

“Through the campaigns, the public were given the opportunity to participate in blood donation drives set up at the nearest community hall, which are more conducive venues for donors,” he said.

He said this in a video message, in conjunction with the national level Blood Donor Day themed ‘Safe Blood Saves Lives’ and ‘Donate Blood for Global Health,’ via his Facebook page today.

This year’s theme focuses on every blood donor’s contribution in helping to save the lives of patients and in turn build healthier communities.

The prime minister said as the country enters the Covid-19 recovery phase, the new normal of life will have to continue as we celebrate Blood Donor Day this year.

“I am confident all social media platforms will be leveraged to give useful information to celebrate all blood donors and to raise awareness on the importance of donating blood,” he said.

Muhyiddin also urged the public to continue to support the National Blood Centre and blood banks across the country.

“I call on all Malaysians, especially those who have yet to donate blood, to take the first step to being a regular blood donor in maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” he said. — Bernama