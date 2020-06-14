More vehicles but highways still smooth-flowing, says senior minister

Major highways remained free-flowing despite an increase in the number of vehicles on them. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said major highways remained free-flowing despite an increase in the number of vehicles on them.

In his daily press briefing today, the defence minister said he personally visited the Lancang R&R stop on his way to his constituency and found good compliance with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We were informed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) that traffic flow is smooth on the highways and main roads nationwide with no extraordinary traffic, despite there being an increase in vehicle movements on the main highways.

“Yesterday, I, myself had the chance to return to my constituency in Bera and it is true that traffic was smooth. In fact, when I stopped to check the Lancang R&R, the situation was controlled, it was not packed and it can be seen that our rakyat abided by the SOPs issued.

“What I’m worried about is today. Perhaps today, people would return back from the kampungs, because they have to work tomorrow,” he said, advising those who are returning to be safe on the roads.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said that the PDRM, via the compliance operation task force, had carried out 69,608 checks to ensure people were abiding by the rules of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

He said that 3,783 teams involving 17,832 personnel were involved.

“The PDRM detained six people for violating the RMCO rules, while 13 others were compounded for various offences relating to the same issue.

On Ops Benteng to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants, Ismail Sabri said that the police conducted 67 road blocks nationwide and checked 48,460 vehicles, especially those using illegal entryways.

During the checks, he said authorities detained 20 foreigners for immigration offences.