Hasni: I will hold shortest ever tenure as Johor MB if GE15 is held soon

JOHOR BARU, June 14 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today acknowledged that he may become the shortest serving mentri besar in the state’s history if a state election or general election is held soon.

“I have to accept the context of my current existence. I came in the middle of an administrative term. I still have about two and a half years left before the next election, if it is not held earlier.

“If that is the case, I would probably be the shortest serving mentri besar and may also be called the Covid-19 MB due to my daily handling of the pandemic,” said Hasni in a special address that was broadcast live on his official Facebook page today.

Hasni, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief and Johor Umno chief, replaced Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). He was the third Johor Mentri Besar in less than three years after the 14th general election held in May 2018.

On his role, Hasni said some people see him as a political troublemaker and some even termed the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as a ‘backdoor’ government.

“I think to myself, what is the true meaning of our government? What is the true meaning of our administration?”

“It means different interpretations from one person to another,” said the 61-year-old veteran politician.

Hasni pointed out that the PH government’s administration ended earlier than expected due to its own weaknesses and arrogance.

“Johor managed to be spared from being dragged into the political games by the wisdom of the Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“However, PN would continue the positive policies of the previous PH government that benefited the people of Johor,” said Hasni.

At present, Johor is controlled by PN under the leadership of Hasni, who is from Umno.

His administration under Johor PN holds a simple majority of 29 seats, while the state PH coalition has 27 seats.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two), PAS (one) and one independent.